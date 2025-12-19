Connor Ungar Reassigned by Edmonton Oilers to Bakersfield Condors of AHL

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Edmonton Oilers of the NHL have reassigned goaltender Connor Ungar to the Bakersfield Condors.

Ungar, 23, has appeared in 11 games this season with the Orlando Solar Bears, Fort Wayne Komets and Greensboro Gargoyles, posting a 5-1-3 record with an ECHL-leading, 1.54 Goals Against Average and 94.4 save percentage.

The 6-foot, 190-pound netminder played one season of college hockey for Brock University of USports, where he posted a 20-6-0 record during the 2023-24 season, earning the Clare Drake Award as USports Rookie of the Year, USports All-Rookie Honors, OUA Goaltender of the Year, and OUA First All-Star Team selection.

The Calgary, Alberta native spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League appearing in 87 games for Brandon, Red Deer, and Moose Jaw from 2018-2023. Ungar was 53-20-2 in that span with a 91.7 save percentage.







