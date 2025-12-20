Heartlanders Fall Victim to Toledo, 5-2
Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Toledo, Ohio - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Toledo Walleye, 5-2, Friday at Huntington Center. Three second-period goals from Toledo's Riley McCourt (8:53), Sam Craggs (10:46) and Brandon Hawkins (16:56) put the game out of reach. Nolan Lalonde made 29 saves on 31 shots for the Walleye in the win. Dante Giannuzzi made 25 saves on 30 shots in his first start of the season for the Heartlanders.
Toledo opened the scoring with a goal from Denis Smirnov 1:57 into the game. Keanan Stewart buried a rebound off a Luke Mobley shot at 3:41 of the second period to tie it, 1-1. The Walleye responded with three consecutive goals before Jack O'Brien scored a power-play marker at 11:05 of the third period to make it 4-2. Toledo sealed the night a minute later with a goal from Nate Roy.
Iowa visits the Walleye Saturday at 6:15 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted on 1630 AM KCJJ, the KCJJ Mobile App and 1630kcjj.com. After the ECHL holiday break, the Heartlanders open up the post-Christmas slate with three games against the Bloomington Bison. Bluey Night is Fri., Dec. 26 at 7:00 p.m. at Xtream Arena. The Heartlanders visit the Bison Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 4:00 p.m.
