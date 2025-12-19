Vitelli Recalled by Manitoba

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that forward Reece Vitelli has been recalled by the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Vitelli, 24, is in his fourth professional season and has appeared in 211 career games across the ECHL and AHL, recording 38 goals and 104 assists. This season, he has suited up in 13 games for the Ghost Pirates, totaling three goals and four assists.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native spent part of last season with Savannah, appearing in 57 games and registering 12 goals and 40 assists. His 40 assists matched a franchise record for most assists in a single season. Vitelli received a qualifying offer last offseason, allowing Savannah to retain his ECHL playing rights.

The Ghost Pirates return to Enmarket Arena tonight to open a three-game series against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







