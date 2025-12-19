Everblades Sign Forward Andrei Bakanov

Published on December 19, 2025

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed forward Andrei Bakanov to a standard player contract for the 2025-26 season.

Bakanov, 23, joins the Everblades in his sixth season of professional hockey. The Moskva, Russia native has played five games this season for the Norfolk Admirals. Over his career, the left-shot has 33 goals and 26 assists for 59 points in 157 ECHL games with the Worcester Railers, Bloomington Bison, Fort Wayne Komets, Idaho Steelheads, and Admirals. Bakanov has also played 18 games in the American Hockey League with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Alongside his experience in North American professional hockey, Bakanov has also played two seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League, first with Kunlun Red Star and then with HK Sochi.







