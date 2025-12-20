Tahoe Keeps on Truckin' with 3-2 Victory Over Wichita on Opening Night of Grateful Dead Weekend

Published on December 19, 2025

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-2 on the opening night of Grateful Dead weekend.

In the first period, both sides were kept off the scoreboard as Tahoe's Cameron Whitehead and Wichita's Roddy Ross both posted shutouts through the opening 20 minutes.

The second period saw the offense take off. Wichita forward Jay Dickman opened up the scoring just 50 seconds into the period with his third goal of the season to make it 1-0 Thunder. However, just three minutes later, Sloan Stanick capitalized in the closing moments of a Tahoe power play, scoring his 15th goal of the year to tie the contest at 1. Tahoe would later add on goals from Samuel Mayer and Devon Paliani to go up 3-1. In the final six minutes of the period, Wichita would cut the lead to a single goal thanks to Kyle Jeffers, but would head into the locker room trailing 3-2.

In the third, Whitehead and the Knight Monsters fought off numerous high-quality Wichita chances to win the Friday night contest 3-2 and snap a three-game losing streak. Devon Paliani and Sloan Stanick would each finish with three points on the night.

The Knight Monsters return home on Saturday, December 20, to take on the Wichita Thunder at Tahoe Blue Event Center for the final night of Grateful Dead Weekend. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com

