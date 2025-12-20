Rush Place Arvils Bergmanis on Team Suspension

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Friday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, the team has placed defenseman Arvils Bergmanis on team suspension.

Bergmanis, 25, signed with the Rush in the offseason and has played 19 games so far. The rookie scored his first career goal on November 29th and has four points this season.

The native of Riga, Latvia played for Dave Smith at RPI last year. He is the first and only Latvian-born player ever to suit up for the Rush.

