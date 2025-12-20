Teasdale Leads the Lions to Victory with a Two-Goal Night
Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions, affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, got their two-game homestand off to a strong start with a 3-1 victory over the Maine Mariners, the Boston Bruins' affiliate, on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron.
Despite generating numerous scoring chances in the opening period, it was the visitors who struck first. Mariners forward Alex DiPaolo opened the scoring with his third goal of the season.
The Lions responded quickly. Following sustained offensive pressure and several shots directed at Brad Arvanitis' net, Joël Teasdale capitalized on a scramble in front to push the puck across the goal line and tie the game. The Quebec native is off to an excellent start with his new club, already tallying five goals in eight games.
No goals were scored in the second period, but Teasdale wasn't done yet. The Repentigny native finished off a nice play by taking a pass from Wyatt McLeod and scoring his second goal of the night, which proved to be the game-winner for the Lions.
With less than a minute remaining in regulation, Anthony Poulin sealed the win by scoring into an empty net, ending any comeback hopes for the Mariners. Anthony Beauregard, who became the player with the most games played in the history of the organization, picked up an assist on the goal.
The game was also marked by physical play, as Lions captain Morgan Adams-Moisan and Mariners forward Mitch Deelstra engaged in two spirited fights, one in the first period and another in the third.
The Trois-Rivières Lions will return to action on December 20 for their final game before the Christmas break. A festive atmosphere is planned, including a teddy bear toss, appearances by Santa Claus and his elves, and face painting for fans.
