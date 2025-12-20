Bison Stumble Against Wings

Bloomington, Ill. - Eddie Matsushima scored on the power play and Lou-Félix Denis scored his fourth goal of the season but the Bloomington Bison fell 6-2 to the Kalamazoo Wings at Grossinger Motors Arena on Friday evening.

For the first time in five games, the Bison allowed the first goal of the game, and the Wings took advantage of extended puck possession to go up 1-0 at 13:04. Callum Tung had a strong first period, and helped the Bison build momentum but another last-minute goal stunned Bloomington. Kalamazoo jumped ahead 2-0 with just six seconds left in the first for what was the third time in the past four periods that the Bison allowed a last-minute goal.

Bloomington generated multiple high-grade chances early in the second frame, including shots around the crease and odd-man rushes but would not find initial success. The best opportunities came from a two-on-one and a wraparound attempt. The Bison finally broke through around the halfway mark. Denis sped past Wings defensemen with an Ayden MacDonald pass for a breakaway goal. Seventeen seconds later the road team regained its two-goal lead. As the frame was winding down, Tung made numerous saves and totaled 17 in the second, for a 40-minute total of 25.

The Bison struggled to pick up momentum early in the final frame and Kalamazoo scored on two of its first three shots separated by 43 seconds to climb up 5-1. The first penalty of the contest came just over seven minutes into the third period and Bloomington cashed in on the opportunity. Sullivan Mack set up Mark Kaleinikovas for a chance from the side of the net and Matsushima slammed in the rebound to give Bloomington a second goal with 11:39 left in the period, but Kalamazoo added an empty-net goal to secure the final.

The Bison and Wings complete their weekend series on Saturday, December 20 for the Frozen Festivities Finale, during which the first 1,500 fans through the doors will receive a Bison Christmas ornament courtesy of McDonald's!

