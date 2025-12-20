Thunder Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Royals

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder defenseman Benjamin Lindberg

READING - The Adirondack Thunder comeback fell short on Friday night in a 5-3 loss to the Reading Royals in front of just over 2,000 fans on Friday night inside Santander Arena.

Reading scored three goals in the first period, including the first shot of the game that came 8:50 into the first period. Connor McMenamin's shot from the left circle beat goaltender Tyler Brennan for the 1-0 lead. The goal was McMenamin's fourth of the year from Ben Meehan.

The Royals added two more goals in the first period, including a power-play goal off the stick of Carson Golder at 13:59 and then Massimo Rizzo with 42 seconds remaining and Adirondack trailed 3-0 after 30 minutes of play.

Adirondack responded in the second period as T.J. Friedmann deflected a Luke Reid shot past goaltender Yaniv Perets and into the net. The goal was Friedmann's second in as many games and fourth of the year at 15:10 of the second with assists from Reid and Grant Loven and the Thunder trailed 3-1 after two periods.

Early in the third, Matt Salhany tipped in his fourth goal of the year on a shot from Brannon McManus at the 4:12 mark. Assists were credited to McManus and Jacob Graves and Adirondack trailed 3-2.

Just over one minute later, Carson Golder sent a long wrist shot into the net to get the Royals' two-goal lead back, 4-2. The goal was Golder's second of the night and 11th of the year with the lone assist from Ty Voit at 5:47 of the third.

Once again, the Thunder pulled within one goal as Brian Carrabes put home his third of the year after great passing by Grant Loven and Kishaun Gervais. The goal came at 12:50 of the third period, but it wasn't enough as Reading added another goal in the 5-3 loss.

