Knight Monsters Add Pair of Skaters Ahead of Holiday Break

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today the signings of forward Troy Loggins and defenseman CJ Valerian.

Loggins returns to the Knight Monsters where he skated in 61 games last season. The Huntington Beach, California native totaled 19 goals and 13 assists for 32 points.

Before arriving in Tahoe, Loggins spent two seasons overseas with Västerviks IK in Sweden and HC Nove Zamky in Slovakia. In 79 games combined with the two clubs, Loggins amassed 52 points.

Loggins also spent time in the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye and logged 37 games in the American Hockey League with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Valerian joins the Knight Monsters after spending the first 21 games of this season in the SPHL with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, where he posted nine points.

Valerian has skated in 126 games with Roanoke over the course of five seasons. The Gates Mills, Ohio native registered 20 games in the ECHL last season with the Reading Royals and Bloomington Bison.

Valerian played NCAA Division III hockey in college, spending his first season with Hobart College and his final four seasons with New England College. Over the course of his collegiate career, Valerian finished with 31 points. Both skaters will be active in tonight's game against the Wichita Thunder.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, December 19, to take on the Wichita Thunder at Tahoe Blue Event Center for night one of Grateful Dead weekend. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.