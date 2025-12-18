Wichita Wrangles up Six Goals in 6-3 Country Knight Victory over Knight Monsters

Published on December 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Wichita Thunder on Country Knight by a score of 6 to 3.

In the first period, the Thunder tallied goals from Jake Wahlin and Matt Crasa to make the score 2-0 heading into the first intermission. It was the second goal of the season for both Wahlin and Crasa.

In the middle frame, Kirby Proctor added on to the Wichita lead with a goal from an extremely sharp angle to make it 3-0. Donavan Houle would tack on a shorthanded marker later in the period to put the Thunder up 4-0. In the final four minutes of the period, Jake Durflinger broke the shutout for Wichita goaltender Matt Davis as Tahoe got on the board, but entered the third trailing 4-1.

In the third, the Knight Monsters got a quick goal from Jordan Gustafson to make it 4-2. Unfortunately for the Knight Monsters, their momentum was snapped by a power play goal from Wichita captain Peter Bates, which made it 5-2. Although Adam Pitters would score a shorthanded goal for the Knight Monsters to make it 5-3, Kyle Crnkovic tacked on a hard-fought empty-net goal to make the final score 6-3 Thunder.

The Knight Monsters return home on Friday, December 19, to take on the Wichita Thunder at Tahoe Blue Event Center for night one of Grateful Dead Weekend. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.