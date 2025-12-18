Steelheads Thump Rush, 7-1

(BOISE, Idaho)- The Rapid City Rush (11-12-2) lost their most lopsided game of the year to the Idaho Steelheads (17-7-3), 7-1, at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday.

Idaho scored multiple goals in each of the three periods and led for nearly 59 minutes. Kaleb Pearson and Brendan Hoffmann picked up multi-goal nights for the Steelheads. The seven goals against is the most the Rush have allowed this season.

Rapid City's lone goal came 40 seconds into the second period on a Ryan Chyzowski breakaway, assisted by Briley Wood and Connor Murphy. Despite outshooting Idaho 10-0 to start the second, the Rush could not find the equalizer, and Idaho pulled away with the victory.

The Rush have now dropped three consecutive games, with their offense having produced just two goals in those three games. Meanwhile, the Steelheads have won eight straight home games, and seven of their last eight overall.

Murphy made 28 saves on 35 shots in his first game back with the Rush. He is now 4-5-2 on the season. Ben Kraws stopped 24 for Idaho.

Next game: Friday, December 19 at Idaho. 7:10 p.m. MST puck drop from Idaho Central Arena.

