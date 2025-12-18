Oilers Fall to Americans for First Time this Season

ALLEN, Texas.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 5-2 to the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Wednesday night.

Quinn Warmuth struck in the opening three minutes, - a trend plaguing the Oilers lately - placing the Americans up 1-0 at the 2:40 mark of the contest. Andre Anania added a second Americans' goal 4:59 in, beating Vyacheslav Buteyetsshort side, giving Allen two goals in the opening five minutes. Zachary Brooks cut the Americans lead in half with his first career ECHL goal - a rebound following a couple in-tight chances - with just 2:53 left in the period. Josh Nelsonleveled the contest 2-2 less than a minute later, popping another lip-of-the-crease rebound over Marco Costantini to send both teams into the middle frame with a pair of goals.

Spencer Asuchak scored the only second-period goal, the eventual game winner, 6:41 into the stanza, finishing a feed from Brayden Watts to jump the Americans ahead 3-2.

Colby McAuley sealed the Americans 5-2 win with a pair of goals in the final third of action, netting his fourth of the campaign at the 8:03 mark before scoring his fifth of the season, and Allen's fifth on the night, via a power-play goal with 5:52 remaining.

The Oilers play the second-of-three games against the Americans this week on Friday, Dec. 19 at 7:10 p.m. at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Game three takes place at the BOK Center on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7:05 p.m. Tulsa closes its four-game week hosting Utah for Paint the Ice on Sunday, Dec. 21, with puck drop coming at 3:05 p.m.

