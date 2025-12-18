Poisson/Pedersen/Brackett Combine for Six Points in Overtime Win

Published on December 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release









Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Jack Brackett

(Greenville Swamp Rabbits) Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Jack Brackett(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Ben Poisson notched a pair of goals and an assist, Brent Pedersen had two helpers, and Jack Brackett started the scoring, but Ryan O'Hara helped the Greenville Swamp Rabbits earn the second point 3:16 into overtime, earning a 4-3 win against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday night.

Both teams, playing in their only meeting of the season for a third straight season, traded blows entering the first intermission. Dante Sheriff thought he stuck a dagger in his former team 2:08 into the game, but the goal was waived off after review. Still, 1:46 later, Jack Brackett got the Swamp Rabbits on the board. At 3:52, Jacob Modry flipped a puck high into the neutral zone, but Brackett didn't let up and beat everyone to the puck. He leveraged it enough to arc it over Tommy Scarfone in net for the Cyclones, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead (Modry and Ben Poisson assisted). The Swamp Rabbits had yet to give up a shorthanded goal this season, but Nick Rheaume changed that moments after Brackett's marker. At 7:52, Rheaume went on a two-on-one shorthanded, elected to keep it himself, and rifled a shot over Swamp Rabbits net-minder Pierce Charleson to square the game at 1-1 (John Jaworski assisted). Poisson ultimately notched his first goal, and second point, in the latter part of the frame from the slot area on Tim Rego's pass, slipping it through traffic and Scarfone to push the Swamp Rabbits back on top 2-1 with 5:30 left in the first (Rego and Brent Pedersen assisted).

Poisson was at it again in the second period, giving the Swamp Rabbits some breathing room late in the stanza. With 4:07 left, the Swamp Rabbits maneuvered up the ice with some physical altercation behind the play giving them an odd-man chance. Pedersen deferred to Josh Atkinson, who waited out the defense and linked up with Poisson in the net-front, the latter finishing with a skate-to-stick backhand to expand the lead to 3-1. However, Marko Sickic got the Cyclones within one with 52 seconds left in the period, burying a chance in the net-front in the midst of a chaotic exchange to slash the lead to 3-2 entering the third (Rheaume and Ryan McCleary assisted).

Owen Cole had yet to score as a professional, but that changed early in the third to tie the game for Cincinnati. Just 4:15 into the period, Cole, from a near negative angle, banked the puck off of a defender that slipped past Charleson and in, squaring the game at 3-3 on his career marker (Justin Portillo had the lone assist). The combatants couldn't solve each other in the remaining 15:45, leading to overtime for the Swamp Rabbits for a second time in the last three games.

The Swamp Rabbits were 0-3 in the seven-minute OT period until tonight. With 3:16 played, Tim Lovell found Dante Sheriff with all sorts of time and space from the corner in the high slot. Sheriff outlasted the defense and Scarfone in net and deferred to Ryan O'Hara, who pocketed the game-winner to give the Swamp Rabbits both points and a 4-3 win.

Pierce Charleson turned aside 25 of 28 shots in the win, going three straight games without a regulation loss dating back to his December 6th win at South Carolina (4-2-1-0).

The Swamp Rabbits now transition to a home-and-home series against the Atlanta Gladiators, starting at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, December 20th. Puck drop is an earlier 6:05 p.m. for "Peanuts Night", presented by Dipple Plumbing, featuring a postgame screening of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on the video board. The team heads into the Christmas break with one more game, at rematch against the Gladiators at Gas South Arena on Sunday, December 21st, with puck drop set for 3:10 p.m.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.