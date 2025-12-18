Powell Recalled by Charlotte

Published on December 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that defenseman Eamon Powell has been recalled by the Charlotte Checkers.

Powell, 23, is in his second season of professional hockey and has appeared in seven games with Charlotte, recording one goal and two assists. During his time in Savannah, Powell skated in four games and tallied two assists.

Prior to turning pro, the Marcellus, N.Y., native spent five seasons at Boston College, appearing in 170 games and registering 16 goals and 87 assists.

The Ghost Pirates return to Enmarket Arena on Friday to open a three-game series against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.