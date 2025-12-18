Savannah Stuns in 3-2 Comeback over Gargoyles

GREENSBORO, NC - Two goals in the final 1:58 of regulation lifted the Savannah Ghost Pirates to a stunning 3-2 comeback victory over the Greensboro Gargoyles Wednesday at the First Horizon Coliseum.

After a three-week road trip, the Gargoyles opened an eight-game home stand. Both teams skated to a scoreless first period before Ryan Sullivan netted the first goal for Savannah 4:49 into the second. Ethan Leyh netted the equalizer with his sixth goal of the season, and team-leading 18th point.

In the third, David Gagnon found a net-front feed from Wade Murphy, snapping the puck inside the right post to give Greensboro their first lead with 7:17 left in regulation.

The Ghost Pirates went to the power play late in the third after a tripping call on Murphy. Savannah tied the game with 1:58 remaining on the power play, then took the lead on Riley Hughes' game winning goal 74 seconds later.

"Good teams find ways to win, bad teams find ways to lose, and we're a bad hockey team right now," said a critical Head Coach Scott Burt postgame. "Right now we are finding ways to turn pucks over in critical times and are beating ourselves."

"We had an opportunity to get a puck out," Burt said regarding the game winning goal, "and we tried to make a play, and those plays and turnovers are biting us... and this one is going to bite us. Right now, I know players are frustrated, but someone has to step up and take the bull by the horns to guide us to victory."

The Gargoyles continue their home stand on Friday and Saturday, December 19-20, against the Wheeling Nailers. Friday marks the return of Pucks & Paws, where fans can bring their dogs to enjoy hockey together. Saturday is the Gargoyles' Inaugural Teddy Bear Toss Night, hockey's happiest holiday tradition, where fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals and teddy bears to the First Horizon Coliseum and throw them onto the ice after Greensboro's first goal. All donations will be donated and handed out by players and staff at the Cone Health Pediatric Center.







