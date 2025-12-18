Admirals Give up Six in Defeat against Worcester

Published on December 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Worcester, MA - Continuing their 10-game road trip, the Norfolk Admirals opened a three-game series in Worcester on Wednesday night, showing fight and resilience but ultimately falling 6-2 to the Railers. Worcester struck in the closing seconds of all three periods, turning momentum at key moments and pulling away despite Norfolk's push.

Isaac Poulter made his return to the Admirals' crease following his loan from the Manitoba Moose and got the start for Norfolk in the series opener. He finished the night with 28 saves out of 34 shots faced.

Worcester came out sharp in the opening frame and capitalized early, building a 4-0 lead before the first intermission. Goals from Riley Ginnell, Drew Callin, Anthony Repaci, and Michael Suda put the Admirals on their heels, with two of the four tallies coming late in the period. Suda's goal with just two seconds remaining sent Norfolk to the locker room trailing by four despite stretches of steady play.

The Admirals answered with urgency in the second period and began to tilt the ice. Norfolk spent extended time in the offensive zone, applying pressure shift after shift and forcing Worcester goaltender Parker Gahagen to make several difficult saves. That persistence paid off midway through the period when Jack O'Leary finished a 2-on-1 rush to get the Admirals on the board and inject life into the bench.

Norfolk continued to carry momentum for much of the middle frame, but once again, the closing seconds proved costly. Skating 4-on-4, Matt DeMelis scored with just 10 seconds remaining to restore Worcester's four-goal advantage heading into the second intermission.

O'Leary struck again in the third period, netting his second goal of the night to account for both Norfolk tallies. The Admirals continued to battle and generate chances, refusing to fade late. Still, Worcester delivered one final blow as Gleb Veremyev scored with 2.1 seconds left in regulation to seal the 6-2 final.

Norfolk will look to build off its strong second-period response as the road trip continues.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. WOR - D. Callin (1 goal, 2 assists)

2. WOR - M. Suda (1 goal, 1 assist, +1)

3. WOR - A. Callin (2 assists, +2)

Next Up

Norfolk and Worcester will continue their three-game series Friday night inside the DCU Center, with puck drop set for 7 p.m.







ECHL Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.