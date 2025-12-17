TRANSACTION: Isaac Poulter Loaned to Norfolk from Manitoba

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announce today that goaltender Isaac Poulter has been reassigned to the Norfolk Admirals from the Manitoba Moose.

Poulter, 23, returns to the Admirals following his reassignment to the AHL Manitoba Moose back on November 21st. Since that time, Poulter appeared in three games coming away with a 2-0 record, 2.83 GAA, and .885 SV%. The Winnipeg, MB native holds a 4-3 record with the Admirals this season with a 2.85 GAA and .915 SV% in the ECHL. Poulter will join the Admirals on their road trip to Worcester and Adirondack.

The Admirals continue their stretch of 10-straight road games this week as they head to Worcester, MA for three games against the Worcester Railers starting Wednesday, December 17th.







