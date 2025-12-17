Thunder Add Forwards Yates, Heitzner

READING - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forwards Gavin Yates and Kyle Heitzner ahead of tonight's game in Reading.

Yates has 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points in 19 games this season with the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears. In a total of 253 FPHL games with Binghamton, Watertown, and Elmira, the Plymouth, Massachusetts native has 147 goals and 191 assists for 338 points.

Heitzner, 26, has one assist in three games with the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs this season after starting the season with the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats. In 17 games with Blue Ridge, the Brechin, Ontario native had 10 goals and six assists for 16 points. In a total of 63 FPHL games with Watertown, Delaware, Columbus, Danbury, Monroe, and Blue Ridge, Heitzner has 37 goals and 33 assists for 70 points.

