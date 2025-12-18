Brodeur Shines in 2-1 OT Loss to Royals

Adirondack Thunder goaltender Jeremy Brodeur vs. the Reading Royals

READING - Jeremy Brodeur made 37 saves, but the Reading Royals escaped with a 2-1 overtime win over the Adirondack Thunder in front of just over 1,400 fans at Santander Arena on Wednesday night.

Adirondack took the lead just 1:38 into the game as Brannon McManus set up T.J. Friedmann on a two-on-one rush after a great pass by Tyson Fawcett. Friedmann took the pass from McManus and beat goaltender Keith Petruzzelli for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Friedmann's third of the season with the assists from McManus and Fawcett.

Reading answered back 6:05 into the game on a shot from the point that went through traffic and into the net. Ben Meehan was credited with his fourth goal of the year with helpers from Ty Voit and Carson Golder and the game was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

After no scoring in the second or third, the game went to overtime. Hunter Johannes scored at 6:11 of the extra time for the extra point and a Royals 2-1 win.

Jeremy Brodeur denied 37 of 39 shots in the loss.

