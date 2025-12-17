Game Day Preview: Wednesday Night Hockey in DFW

Published on December 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans defenseman Quinn Warmuth (right) vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans defenseman Quinn Warmuth (right) vs. the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), open a busy week with four games in five days starting tonight against the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans are winless this season against Tulsa (0-2-1).

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Game Producer: John Beifuss

On-Ice Reporter: Isabella Keaton

Game Stats: Matthew McDowell

Next Home Game: Friday, December 19th vs Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Series Win: The Allen Americans made it three straight series wins after a 6-1 victory over the Rapid City Rush last Saturday night in South Dakota. Prior to the three games in Rapid City, the Americans beat Utah two out of three games in back-to-back weeks.

McCauley Milestone: Colby McAuley played in his 400th professional game last Saturday in Rapid City. McAuley joined the Americans during his rookie season of 2017-2018. 178 of the 399 professional games have come with the Americans. This year through 15 games he has seven points (3 goals and 4 assists). This huge milestone comes just two days after Colton Hargrove played in his 500th pro game.

Costantini Sweep: Marco Costantini was named the ECHL Goalie of the Week on Monday. Marco returned from injury last Friday and played in both games last weekend, stopping 74 of the 75 shots he faced in the back-to-back games. Costantini's shutout on Friday night was the third of his professional career. Two of the three shutouts have come with the Americans.

Morrison One More to Go: Americans forward Brad Morrison was given a three-game suspension for his actions in last Thursday night's loss to Rapid City. Morrison was suspended for Abuse of an Official. He will miss tonight's game against the Tulsa Oilers.

Murray Gets the Call: Americans Troy Murray was loaned to Springfield of the American Hockey League. Murray has played in 19 games for Allen this season and has one point and 27 penalty minutes. The Toronto, Ontario native played for Head Coach Steve Martinson last season in Athens (FPHL).

Johnson Eligible to Return: Americans forward Malik Johnson served his one-game suspension last Saturday against the Rapid City Rush and could return tonight against Tulsa.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Overall: 10-9-3-0

Home: 5-4-1-0

Away: 5-5-2-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (9) Brayden Watts

Assists: (12) Sam Sedley and Andre Anania

Points: (20) Brayden Watts

+/- (+6) Andre Anania

PIM's (35) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Tulsa Oilers:

Overall: 9-13-0-0

Home: 5-8-0-0

Away: 4-5-0-0

Last 10: 2-8-0-0

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (11) Easton Armstrong

Assists: (12) Coulson Pitre

Points: (17) Easton Armstrong

+/-: (+2) Easton Armstrong and Josh Nelson

PIM's (37) Mike McKee

