Carter McPhail Signed by Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Three-Game Week

Published on December 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that goaltender Carter McPhail has signed with the Swamp Rabbits ahead of their three-game week. He will wear #35.

McPhail comes to the Swamp Rabbits from the FPHL's Athens Rock Lobsters. The 5'11", 180-pound net-minder is 8-2-0 in 19 appearances with a pair of shutouts, a 2.86 GAA, and .926 SV%. His eight wins are tied for fourth in the league, and he leaves Athens having won three consecutive starts since November 30th.

From Fenton, Michigan, McPhail, 27, comes to the professional ranks after finishing his NCAA college career split between Mercyhurst, Miami-Ohio, and Ferris State, posting a 3-22-4 record in 37 games with a 3.59 GAA and .902 SV%. He preceded his college career in the NAHL with the Johnstown Tomahawks, winning the 2019 Regular Season Championship with a 29-3-2 record with a shutout.

The Swamp Rabbits take on the Cincinnati Cyclones for their only meeting tonight, with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Saturday, December 20th, against the Atlanta Gladiators is "Peanuts Night", featuring a postgame screening of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" on the video board. The team heads into the Christmas break with one more game, at rematch against the Gladiators at Gas South Arena on Sunday, December 21st, with puck drop set for 3:10 p.m.







ECHL Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.