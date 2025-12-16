Swamp Rabbits Swap with AHL Affiliate

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced the following pair of Swamp Rabbit Moving Transactions:

Goaltender Mattias Sholl has been recalled by the AHL's Ontario Reign

Defenseman Tim Rego has been assigned to the Swamp Rabbits by the Ontario Reign

Sholl heads to the AHL on his first career call-up. The 5'11", 180-pound net-minder is 4-5-2-0 in 12 appearances with the Swamp Rabbits alongside a shutout, a 2.19 GAA, and .926 SV%. His GAA is currently third best amongst all ECHL rookies and ninth best in the entire league, while his SV% ranks fifth amongst first-year goaltenders and is tied for 10th across the entire ECHL. He recently anchored a 4-1 win against Greensboro in the team's annual "Teddy Bear Toss", presented by Swamp Rabbit Moving, last Saturday, stopping all but one of 33 shots, and earned his first professional shutout on November 1st against South Carolina, going perfect against 26 shots on his net in a 4-0 win.

A native of Hermosa Beach, California, Sholl, 25, signed an AHL contract with the Reign earlier this offseason and came back to the Swamp Rabbits to begin his first full professional season. He won his professional debut on March 29th at Atlanta with 33 saves in a 7-4 victory and finished the season with a 2-2-0-0 record in four starts, a 2.81 GAA, and .927 SV%. Sholl turned professional with the Swamp Rabbits following his final NCAA season with Bemidji State University, where he compiled a lifetime record of 52-51-12 in 117 games with six shutouts, a 2.58 GAA, and .904 SV%. As a junior in 2023-24, Sholl earned CCHA Goaltender of the Year honors, in addition to CCHA 1st Team All-Star recognition, going 14-8-2 with three shutouts in 24 contests. Prior to going to college, Sholl backstopped the Youngstown Phantoms for one USHL season and the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for two NAHL campaigns, earning 2020 Midwest MVP and Goaltender of the Year honors with the latter as part of a 29-8-3 season in 41 games, supplementing his league standing with three shutouts, a 1.99 GAA, and .924 SV%. He is the brother of former ECHLer Tomas Sholl, who claimed ECHL Goaltender of the Year honors in 2020 as a member of the Idaho Steelheads.

Rego rejoins the Swamp Rabbits after his second AHL stint but did not see any action. The 6'0", 190-pound defenseman played in his first two career AHL games with the Reign earlier this season, debuting with a +2 rating on October 24th in a 5-2 win at Abbotsford. As a Swamp Rabbit, Rego notched his first two professional goals to go along with an assist in a dozen games. He scored his first professional goal against the Greensboro Gargoyles as part of a dominant 8-1 win, where he was one of eight goalscorers and 16 players to register a point in the game, the latter being a franchise record.

From Mansfield, Massachusetts, Rego, 25, turned pro last season with the Swamp Rabbits on assignment from Ontario, making his debut on April 4th at Jacksonville. Two nights later, he earned his first career points, both assists, at home against South Carolina. His leap to the pro ranks came after his last NCAA season with Cornell University, where, lifetime, he registered 14 goals, 40 assists, and 54 points in 136 games with the Big Red over four seasons, helping the team win the 2024 ECAC Championship. Prior to going to college, Rego played a pair of seasons in the AJHL with the Brooks Bandits, averaging over a point-per-game with 77 (29g-48ast) in 72 games while garnering 2020 South All-Rookie and All-Star Team recognitions.







