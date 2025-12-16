ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced that Cincinnati's Spencer Cox has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #333, Cincinnati at Indy, on Dec. 16.

Cox is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his interference infraction at 15:52 of the first period.

Cox will miss Cincinnati's game at Greenville on Dec. 17.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







