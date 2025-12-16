Gladiators Partnering with VyStar Credit Union to Host Winter Items Drive
Published on December 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Celebrate the spirit of the holidays by joining us at our thrilling games on December 19th and 21st, and become a champion for the community. Fans are encouraged to bring along winter essentials like coats, hats, gloves, scarves, and socks. In return, fans will receive a discounted tickets as a heartfelt thank you for your generosity.
All donated items, along with $5 from each ticket sold, will go directly to MUST Ministries, a beacon of hope in the Atlanta and surrounding communities since 1971.
If fans can't make it out to either game, the following VyStar Credit Union locations will be accepting donations through the end of December:
Marietta Branch - 155 N. Marietta Parkway NW, Marietta, GA 30060
Smyrna Branch - 4574 S Cobb Drive SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
Peachtree Corners Branch - 5125 Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Suwannee Branch - 3838 Johns Creek Pkwy, Suwanee, GA 30024
Stockbridge Branch - 980 Eagles Landing Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA 30281
