Costantini & Savage Return Fron AHL Rcohester

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that forwards Redmond Savage and Matteo Costantini have returned to the Icemen from AHL Rochester.

Redmond "Red" Savage, 22, returns to the Icemen from Rochester where he has totaled two points (1g, 1a) in five games played this season. The 5-11, 185-pound rookie forward, has four points in ten games with the Icemen this season, including an overtime-winning goal in his professional debut on October 18. The Scottsdale, Arizona resident compiled a productive collegiate career with Michigan State and Miami (OH) totaling 68 points (28g, 40a).

Costantini, 23, has scored a goal and an assist in three games played with Rochester. This season with Jacksonville, Costantini has collected 14 points (5g, 9a) in 16 appearances. The 6-0, 172-pound rookie forward won an NCAA National Championship last season with Western Michigan. The St. Catharines, Ontario native was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft but remains in the Sabres pipeline under contract with Rochester.

The Icemen are back in action on Wednesday night when they play host to the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:00 p.m. at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

