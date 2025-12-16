South Carolina's Wilkins Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
Published on December 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Josh Wilkins of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 8-14.
Wilkins scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in four games last week.
The 28-year-old notched a hat trick - while adding an assist - in a 6-1 win against Orlando on Wednesday, had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 victory over Greenville on Friday and dished out an assist in a 5-3 loss at Jacksonville on Saturday.
A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Wilkins has 20 points (10g-10a) in 20 games this season.
Wilkins has recorded 178 points (73g-105a) in 183 career ECHL games with South Carolina and Florida while adding 20 points (6g-14a) in 81 career games in the American Hockey League with Milwaukee and Tucson. Wilkins has also totaled 27 points (14g-13a) in 57 career games with teams in Sweden and Slovakia.
Prior to turning pro, Wilkins tallied 108 points (48g-60a) in 119 career games at Providence College and 29 points (16g-13a) in 49 games with Sioux City of the United States Hockey League.
On behalf of Josh Wilkins, a case of pucks will be donated to a South Carolina youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Images from this story
|
Josh Wilkins of the South Carolina Stingrays
ECHL Stories from December 16, 2025
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Griffin Ness from Grizzlies - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cavallin Recalled to Providence, Girard Signed - Maine Mariners
- Wilkins Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Wilkins Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Gladiators Partnering with VyStar Credit Union to Host Winter Items Drive - Atlanta Gladiators
- Solar Bears Sign Forward Alex Cohen - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Inside the Swamp: December 8-14 - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.