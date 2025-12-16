Inside the Swamp: December 8-14

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades continued their winning ways, completing a dramatic weekend sweep of the Orlando Solar Bears with back-to-back overtime victories. The two wins extended Florida's winning streak to seven games and improved their record to 17-5-1-1, giving the Blades a three-point lead over South Carolina atop the South Division standings.

Depth Making An Impact

The Blades have continued to receive contributions throughout their lineup during their current winning streak, despite several key injuries. Florida has been battle-tested over the last two weeks, skating without some of its top forwards, including Reid Duke, who led the team in scoring, Kyle Betts, who entered the stretch with a team-leading eight goals, and Carson Gicewicz, last season's leading scorer.

In their absence, Florida has found production from different sources across their lineup with multiple players elevating their roles and delivering in key moments during the weekend sweep.

Ben Brar has provided an immediate boost since returning to the lineup on Dec. 5, collecting five points (2g-3a) over his last five games, including a goal in Friday's win. Rookie forward Kyle Penney continued his strong season, scoring the Teddy Bear Toss goal on Friday and climbing to second on the team in goals.

Florida also received contributions from players stepping into the lineup, as Ryan Naumovski recorded an assist in his season debut on Brar's goal Friday, highlighting the continued impact of Florida's depth during a stretch marked by injuries and lineup adjustments.

Clutch Finishes Fueling the Streak

Florida's winning streak hinged on execution in the game's biggest moments, as the Everblades earned back-to-back overtime victories to complete the weekend sweep of Orlando.

Florida capitalized in overtime in both contests, improving to 3-1 in overtime this season. Hudson Elynuik delivered the game-winning goal Friday night, while Gianfranco Cassaro sealed Saturday's victory with his second overtime winner of the season. The Everblades' ability to close out tight games past regulation proved decisive, preventing a potential tie atop the division standings keeping momentum firmly on Florida's side.

Standout Performers

Hudson Elynuik - The back-to-back ECHL Player of the Week continued his torrid start to his Everblades tenure delivering the overtime game-winning goal Friday. Elynuik's overtime marker extended his point streak to eight games and tied him for the team lead with eight goals.

Gianfranco Cassaro - Cassaro delivered one of the weekend's biggest moments, scoring his second overtime game-winning goal of the season Saturday. The Nobleton, Ontario native leads all Blades blueliners with 11 points (3g-8a) and has recorded points in three of his last four games.

Cam Johnson - Johnson turned in a strong performance Friday, stopping a season-high 30 shots to earn second-star honors. The veteran netminder has now won his last five home starts and owns a 6-0-2-0 record over his last eight appearances.

Will Cranley - The 2020 St. Louis Blues draft pick followed with a shutout performance Saturday, turning aside all 22 shots he faced to record his second shutout of the season and earn second-star honors. Cranley has now won each of his last seven starts and ranks fourth in the ECHL in goals-against average (1.73) and save percentage (.932).

By the Numbers

Florida has won six straight contests on home ice since November 8, a 4-3 shootout defeat, and have not lost in regulation since November 5, falling 5-0 to the Fort Wayne Komets.

Cam Johnson is tied for second in the ECHL with nine wins after Friday's victory and seventh in goals-against average with a 2.13 allowing two goals or fewer in 10 of 14 starts this season.

Everblades defenseman Zach Berzolla leads the Everblades with a +16 +/- rating this season which is tied for second in the ECHL.

The Everblades defense has held their opponents to 2.00 goals/game which ranks first in the ECHL and have held their opponents to two goals or fewer in five of their seven victories during their current winning streak.

For the first time in franchise history the Florida Everblades have won back-to-back contests with overtime decisions in the regular season. Hudson Elynuik's goal 30 seconds into overtime Friday night marks the Blades fastest OT goal scored since the 2012-13 season (10/12/12) when the Blades scored 26 seconds into the extra session to beat Orlando.

Florida is 11-1-1-0 when scoring first this season and have scored the game's first goal in five straight games. The Blades are also 6-0-0-0 when leading after one period and 11-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Weekly Rewind (2-0-0-0)

Friday: Florida 3, Orlando 2 | Game Sheet

The Everblades opened the weekend with a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory on Teddy Bear Toss Night. Kyle Penney's first-period Teddy Bear Toss goal gave Florida an early lead before Orlando answered twice on the power play to force overtime.

Ben Brar restored the Blades' advantage midway through the second period, and Florida controlled much of the play, including an 18-5 shot edge in the middle frame. Hudson Elynuik ended the contest just 30 seconds into overtime, forcing a neutral-zone turnover and scoring on a breakaway to end the night.

Saturday: Florida 1, Orlando 0 | Game Sheet

Florida completed the weekend sweep with a 1-0 overtime shutout victory on Skate with the Players Night, securing their seventh straight win.

Both goaltenders stood tall through regulation, with Will Cranley turning aside all 22 shots he faced to record his second shutout of the season. Gianfranco Cassaro provided the decisive moment 5:33 into overtime, snapping a glove-side winner off a feed from Anthony Romano to seal the sweep.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The Florida Everblades will head on the road for a three in three series against the Savannah Ghost Pirates beginning Friday December 19. The Blades this season are 2-0-0-0 against the Ghost Pirates winning both home meetings November 28-29 and outscoring Savannah 11-5 during the series.

Savannah enters the week in sixth place in the South Division standings owning a record of 8-10-2-1 (19 points), four points behind Greenville. The Ghost Pirates have hit hard times as of late posting a 2-8-0-0 mark over their last 10 contests.

Offensively, Nicholas Zabaneh (7g-8a) and Bryce Brodzinski (5g-10a) lead the Ghost Pirates with 15 points. Defensively, Dennis Cesana ranks tied for 12th in the ECHL with 14 points (3g-11a).

The Blades will head to Enmarket Arena for the first time this season with the opening faceoff scheduled for 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday night and conclude the series Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET. Last season Florida posted a 5-1-0-0 record in Savannah.

