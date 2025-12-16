Wilkins Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are pleased to announce that forward Josh Wilkins has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec 8-14.

Wilkins scored four goals and added three assists for seven points in four games last week.

The 28-year-old notched a hat trick, while adding an assist, in a 6-1 win against Orlando on Wednesday, had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 victory over Greenville on Friday and dished out an assist in a 5-3 loss at Jacksonville on Saturday.

A native of Raleigh, North Carolina, Wilkins has 20 points (10g-10a) in 20 games this season.

Wilkins has recorded 178 points (73g-105a) in 183 career ECHL games with South Carolina and Florida while adding 20 points (6g-14a) in 81 career games in the American Hockey League with Milwaukee and Tucson. Wilkins has also totaled 27 points (14g-13a) in 57 career games with teams in Sweden and Slovakia.

On behalf of Josh Wilkins, a case of pucks will be donated to the Charleston Youth Hockey Association by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, December 20 at 6:05 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears.







