ECHL Transactions - December 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 16, 2025:

Adirondack:

Delete Jackson van de Leest, D Recalled by Utica

Delete Alexander Campbell, F Recalled by Utica

Allen:

Add Ty Prefontaine, D Signed ECHL SPC

Add Malik Johnson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Thomas Caron, F Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Chongmin Lee, F Assigned by Cleveland

Fort Wayne:

Add Tyson Feist, D Assigned by Bakersfield 12/15

Greensboro:

Delete Patrick Kyte, D Placed on Reserve

Add Dalton Skelly, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Colton Leiter, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Braden Doyle, D Returned From Loan by Chicago Wolves

Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F Transferred to IR 14 Day

Greenville:

Add Tim Rego, D Assigned by Ontario

Delete Mattias Sholl, G Recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Add Mike Van Unen, D Acquired from Rapid City 12/15

Iowa:

Delete Isaac Johnson, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Brandon Schultz, F Activated from Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Jack Jaunich, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Jack Jaunich, F Traded to Norfolk

Add Griffin Ness, F Acquired from Utah

Maine:

Add Billy Girard, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Luke Cavallin, G Recalled to Providence by Boston

Norfolk:

Add Jack Jaunich, F Acquired from Kalamazoo

Orlando:

Delete Andrew Bruder, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Dustin Geregach, D Placed on Reserve

Add Ryan Dickinson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jake Hamilton, D Placed on Reserve

Add Alex Cohen, F Signed ECHL SPC

Rapid City:

Add Mike Van Unen, D Activated from Reserve 12/15

Delete Mike Van Unen, D Traded to Indy 12/15

South Carolina:

Delete Zac Funk, F Recalled to Hershey by Washington

Toledo:

Add Matt Jurusik, G Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Liam Souliere, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Utah:

Delete Griffin Ness, F Traded to Kalamazoo

Add Griffin Ness, F Activated from Reserve

Add Noah Ganske, D Activated from Reserve 12/15

Delete Griffin Ness, F Placed on Reserve 12/15

Wichita:

Delete Lucas Vanroboys, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda

Worcester:

Delete Matt Stief, D Placed on Team Suspension







