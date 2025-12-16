ECHL Transactions - December 16
Published on December 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 16, 2025:
Adirondack:
Delete Jackson van de Leest, D Recalled by Utica
Delete Alexander Campbell, F Recalled by Utica
Allen:
Add Ty Prefontaine, D Signed ECHL SPC
Add Malik Johnson, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Thomas Caron, F Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Chongmin Lee, F Assigned by Cleveland
Fort Wayne:
Add Tyson Feist, D Assigned by Bakersfield 12/15
Greensboro:
Delete Patrick Kyte, D Placed on Reserve
Add Dalton Skelly, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Colton Leiter, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Braden Doyle, D Returned From Loan by Chicago Wolves
Delete Demetrios Koumontzis, F Transferred to IR 14 Day
Greenville:
Add Tim Rego, D Assigned by Ontario
Delete Mattias Sholl, G Recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Add Mike Van Unen, D Acquired from Rapid City 12/15
Iowa:
Delete Isaac Johnson, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Brandon Schultz, F Activated from Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Jack Jaunich, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Jack Jaunich, F Traded to Norfolk
Add Griffin Ness, F Acquired from Utah
Maine:
Add Billy Girard, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Luke Cavallin, G Recalled to Providence by Boston
Norfolk:
Add Jack Jaunich, F Acquired from Kalamazoo
Orlando:
Delete Andrew Bruder, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Dustin Geregach, D Placed on Reserve
Add Ryan Dickinson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jake Hamilton, D Placed on Reserve
Add Alex Cohen, F Signed ECHL SPC
Rapid City:
Add Mike Van Unen, D Activated from Reserve 12/15
Delete Mike Van Unen, D Traded to Indy 12/15
South Carolina:
Delete Zac Funk, F Recalled to Hershey by Washington
Toledo:
Add Matt Jurusik, G Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Liam Souliere, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Utah:
Delete Griffin Ness, F Traded to Kalamazoo
Add Griffin Ness, F Activated from Reserve
Add Noah Ganske, D Activated from Reserve 12/15
Delete Griffin Ness, F Placed on Reserve 12/15
Wichita:
Delete Lucas Vanroboys, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda
Worcester:
Delete Matt Stief, D Placed on Team Suspension
