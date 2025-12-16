K-Wings Acquire Forward Griffin Ness from Grizzlies

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that the team has acquired second-year forward Griffin Ness from the Utah Grizzlies.

The Ness acquisition completes the future considerations deal that sent defenseman Luc Salem to Utah on August 19.

Ness, 26, is a 6-foot, 185-pound, Wayzata, MN native who currently has 10 points (6g, 9a) in 24 games played for the Grizzlies this season. In 2024-25, the forward amassed 14 goals and 18 assists in 73 games played between Toledo and Utah.

The right-shot played four years of NCAA hockey (2020-24) for the University of North Dakota (111 GP, 10g-10a), earning the NCAA Championship (NCHC) in 2020-21. Ness also played for Team USA and won the WJAC-19 Gold Medal in 2018-19, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of the semifinal game against Canada West, securing the U.S. team's place in the gold medal match.

Next up, the K-Wings hit the road for a pair of games against the Bloomington Bison (13-5-2-2) on Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20 at Grossinger Motors Arena. Both games drop the puck at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Kalamazoo returns home for its annual New Year's Eve hockey game! Join the K-Wings as they battle the Toledo Walleye at 6 p.m. EST, December 31, at Wings Event Center. Start your NYE with thrilling hockey action, then catch the football games on TVs throughout the arena. It's a tradition decades in the making- don't miss out on ringing in the new year, K-Wings style!

Jersey Giveaway Sundays continues on Sunday, January 4, as we honor the Detroit Pistons! The second of four themed games, this night features a special giveaway: the first 500 kids (12 & under) will receive a limited-edition K-Wings/Detroit Pistons-inspired youth basketball jersey. Don't miss your chance to celebrate Detroit's legendary sports teams and score some exclusive gear!

