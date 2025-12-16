Reading Jr. Royals Hoist 6-1 Combined Record, in December 13-14 DVHL Slate
Published on December 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Mite A, Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams recorded a combined 6-1 record in the Dec. 13-14 slate of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season. The Jr. Royals Squirt A National (16-0-0) and PeeWee A American (14-0-0) remain on their undefeated seasons, combining for an overall 30-0 record.
"With the holiday breaks coming up it is a great time for our kids to reset their minds and get ready for a playoff push going into 2026," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals.
Mite C Results:
~ 1-0-0 record, Outscored opp. 19-0 ~
19-0 Win vs. PA Huntsman
Mite A Results:
~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 9-4 ~
9-4 Win vs. PA Huntsman
Squirt B American (11-1-0) Results:
~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 4-1 ~
4-1 Win vs. Lady Patriots
Squirt A National (16-0-0) Results:
~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 5-2 ~
5-2 Win vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens
PeeWee B National (11-5-0) Results:
~ 0-1-0 Record, Outscored by opp. 4-2 ~
4-2 Loss vs. Genesis
PeeWee A American (14-0-0) SCRIMMAGE Results:
~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 4-1 ~
4-1 Win vs. Philadelphia Jr. Blazers
Bantam A American (10-5-2) Results:
~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 4-2 ~
4-2 Win vs. Snider Hockey
-
What's Upcoming:
Try Hockey for Free, presented by Berks Plumbing & HVAC Specialist, on Saturday, Dec. 20 from 12:30-1:30 PM (REGISTER: http://bit.ly/4pSVJhc)
New Winter Skills Clinic announced and our next Stick & Puck on Jan. 3rd (REGISTER: bit.ly/4pSVJhc)
Support the Reading Royals official charitable arm, Slapshot Charities, which believes that Every Child Deserves to Play. Learn more about Slapshot Charities: bit.ly/4j1qaQa
See upcoming Learn to Skate sessions at the Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex (LEARN MORE: https://bodyzonesports.com/learn-to-skate/)
ECHL Stories from December 16, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - December 16 - ECHL
- Costantini & Savage Return Fron AHL Rcohester - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rush Trade Mike Van Unen to Indy - Rapid City Rush
- Griffin Ness Traded to Kalamazoo to Complete Luc Salem Deal - Utah Grizzlies
- Reading Jr. Royals Hoist 6-1 Combined Record, in December 13-14 DVHL Slate - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Swap with AHL Affiliate - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- K-Wings Acquire Forward Griffin Ness from Grizzlies - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cavallin Recalled to Providence, Girard Signed - Maine Mariners
- Wilkins Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Wilkins Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Gladiators Partnering with VyStar Credit Union to Host Winter Items Drive - Atlanta Gladiators
- Solar Bears Sign Forward Alex Cohen - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Inside the Swamp: December 8-14 - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.