Reading Jr. Royals Hoist 6-1 Combined Record, in December 13-14 DVHL Slate

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Mite C, Mite A, Squirt B American, Squirt A National, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams recorded a combined 6-1 record in the Dec. 13-14 slate of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season. The Jr. Royals Squirt A National (16-0-0) and PeeWee A American (14-0-0) remain on their undefeated seasons, combining for an overall 30-0 record.

"With the holiday breaks coming up it is a great time for our kids to reset their minds and get ready for a playoff push going into 2026," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals.

Mite C Results:

~ 1-0-0 record, Outscored opp. 19-0 ~

19-0 Win vs. PA Huntsman

Mite A Results:

~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 9-4 ~

9-4 Win vs. PA Huntsman

Squirt B American (11-1-0) Results:

~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 4-1 ~

4-1 Win vs. Lady Patriots

Squirt A National (16-0-0) Results:

~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 5-2 ~

5-2 Win vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens

PeeWee B National (11-5-0) Results:

~ 0-1-0 Record, Outscored by opp. 4-2 ~

4-2 Loss vs. Genesis

PeeWee A American (14-0-0) SCRIMMAGE Results:

~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 4-1 ~

4-1 Win vs. Philadelphia Jr. Blazers

Bantam A American (10-5-2) Results:

~ 1-0-0 Record, Outscored opp. 4-2 ~

4-2 Win vs. Snider Hockey

What's Upcoming:

Try Hockey for Free, presented by Berks Plumbing & HVAC Specialist, on Saturday, Dec. 20 from 12:30-1:30 PM (REGISTER: http://bit.ly/4pSVJhc)

New Winter Skills Clinic announced and our next Stick & Puck on Jan. 3rd (REGISTER: bit.ly/4pSVJhc)

Support the Reading Royals official charitable arm, Slapshot Charities, which believes that Every Child Deserves to Play. Learn more about Slapshot Charities: bit.ly/4j1qaQa

See upcoming Learn to Skate sessions at the Body Zone Sports & Wellness Complex (LEARN MORE: https://bodyzonesports.com/learn-to-skate/)







