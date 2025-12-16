Cavallin Recalled to Providence, Girard Signed

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Tuesday that goaltender Luke Cavallin has been recalled to Providence. The Mariners also announced the signing of former University of New England netminder Billy Girard.

Cavallin, 24, joined the Bruins organization in July when he signed a one-year entry-level contract with Boston, off the heels of a standout ECHL season in 2024-25. Helping lead the Trois-Rivieres Lions to the Kelly Cup, Cavallin was the regular save percentage leader, with a mark of .929, while posting a record of 19-10-2 and a goals-against average of 2.13 in 32 games played. He went on to win the Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP, going 15-5 with a 1.53 GAA and a .948 SV% in the postseason.

Through 14 starts with the Mariners this season, Cavallin has picked up where he left off, going 9-4-1 with a 2.05 GAA and a .927 SV% in 14 starts. His nine wins ties him for second among all ECHL goaltenders with his minutes played (850) ranking third and GAA (2.05) sitting at sixth.

With Cavallin's recall, the Mariners have signed goaltender Billy Girard. A Boca Raton, FL native, Girard played at nearby University of New England (Biddeford, ME) from 2020-2024. He was second team All-Commonwealth Coast Conference as a junior and a senior, finishing his Nor'easter career with a record of 50-16-7. He played his final college season at Boston University, appearing in one game in 2024-25.

This season, the 26-year-old Girard has been playing with the Huntsville Havoc of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In seven games, he has a record of 3-2-1, a 3.34 goals-against average, and an. 899 save percentage.

The Mariners are on the road for two games this weekend at Trois-Rivieres, a 7:00 PM faceoff on Friday night and a 3:00 PM puck drop Saturday afternoon. They come out of the holiday break with a pair of games on home ice on Friday, December 26th at 7:15 PM against Worcester and a special 3 PM matinee on December 27th against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

