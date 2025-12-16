Griffin Ness Traded to Kalamazoo to Complete Luc Salem Deal

Published on December 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - Forward Griffin Ness was dealt to the Kalamazoo Wings to complete a future considerations trade when the Utah Grizzlies acquired Luc Salem on August 19, 2025.

Ness has 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) in 24 games with Utah this season. In 38 total games with the Grizzlies Ness had 9 goals and 16 assists.

Salem has appeared in 22 games for Utah this season and has 1 goal and 4 assists. Ness and Salem are both in their second full seasons as professionals.

The Grizzlies next homestand is a two-game series vs Idaho on December 26-27. Face-off both nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







ECHL Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.