Griffin Ness Traded to Kalamazoo to Complete Luc Salem Deal
Published on December 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - Forward Griffin Ness was dealt to the Kalamazoo Wings to complete a future considerations trade when the Utah Grizzlies acquired Luc Salem on August 19, 2025.
Ness has 15 points (6 goals, 9 assists) in 24 games with Utah this season. In 38 total games with the Grizzlies Ness had 9 goals and 16 assists.
Salem has appeared in 22 games for Utah this season and has 1 goal and 4 assists. Ness and Salem are both in their second full seasons as professionals.
The Grizzlies next homestand is a two-game series vs Idaho on December 26-27. Face-off both nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
