Solar Bears Sign Forward Alex Cohen

December 16, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the signing of forward Alex Cohen to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Cohen, 27, appeared in 24 games for the Solar Bears, scoring four assists during the 2024-25 season. In 37 ECHL games, Cohen has four assists over two seasons with Atlanta and Orlando.

The 6-foot, 192-pound forward has seven points (4g-3a) in 16 games this season for the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL. In total, Cohen has 53 points (24g-29a) in 110 SPHL games over five seasons.

Prior to his professional career, Cohen skated two seasons at Union College, totaling one assist in 15 games.







