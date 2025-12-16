Rush Trade Mike Van Unen to Indy

Published on December 16, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, the Rush have traded defenseman Mike Van Unen to the Indy Fuel in exchange for future considerations.

Van Unen, 26, signed with Rapid City over the summer. He played four games with the Rush and picked up one assist.

The Kamloops, B.C. native last played on November 14th at Indy. This is his second full pro season, having spent time in Allen and Adirondack.

