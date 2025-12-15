Sevigny Signs PTO with Syracuse

Published on December 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Vincent Sevigny has signed a Professional Tryout (PTO) with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL). This is Sevigny's fourth PTO of the season and second with Syracuse.

Sevigny, 24, skated in two games with Syracuse (Nov. 28th & Dec. 6th) during his third PTO of the season which he signed on Nov. 27th, after signing his first with Hartford on Oct. 16th and second with Lehigh Valley on Oct. 30th. Sevigny did not appear in a game for the Wolf Pack while, with the Phantoms, the Quebec City, Quebec native recorded a +4 rating and seven shots on goal in six games. Sevigny has registered four points (1g-3a) and a +3 rating in five games played with the Royals this season.

The 6'3", 194-pound, left-shot blueliner has played in 99 career AHL games between Syracuse, Lehigh Valley, the Bridgeport Islanders and Laval Rocket scoring 22 points (6g-16a) in his AHL career. A 2025 Kelly Cup champion with the Lions, Sevigny amassed 19 points (4g-15a) in 49 regular season games with the Lions before he added seven points (2g-5a) and a +13 rating in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff games.

Across 153 pro career regular season games, Sevigny has accumulated 45 points (11g-34a) between the AHL and ECHL. He's added seven points (2g-5a) in 18 Kelly Cup Playoff career games, all with Trois-Rivières in 2025.

What's Upcoming:

The Royals continue a four-game homestand against the Adirondack Thunder at Santander Arena on Wednesday, December 17th. The game features $2.50 tickets to college students and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets available at the Santander Arena Box Office.







ECHL Stories from December 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.