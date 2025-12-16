ECHL Transactions - December 15

Published on December 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 15, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Tahoe:

Chris Brown, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Troy Murray, D Loaned to Springfield

Bloomington:

Delete Kyle Jackson, F Recalled by Hartford

Florida:

Delete Quinton Burns, D Recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Fort Wayne:

Delete Ian Pierce, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Dru Krebs, D Returned From Loan by Bakersfield

Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Austin Magera, F Placed on Reserve

Delete James Stefan, F Recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Tyson Feist, D Assigned by Bakersfield

Indy:

Delete Tyson Feist, D Recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Kolby Johnson, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Kolby Johnson, F Placed on Team Suspension

Kansas City:

Add Chase Brand, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Will Gavin, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Jakov Novak, F Recalled by Coachella Valley

Rapid City:

Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Placed on Reserve

Add Connor Murphy, G Assigned by Calgary Wranglers

Add Briley Wood, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Seth Fyten, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Denver Johnson, G Released as EBUG

Add Mike Van Unen, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Delete Evan Cormier, G Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Add Luc Salem, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Noah Ganske, D Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Delete Luke Pavacich, G Placed on Reserve







