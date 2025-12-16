ECHL Transactions - December 15
Published on December 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 15, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Tahoe:
Chris Brown, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Troy Murray, D Loaned to Springfield
Bloomington:
Delete Kyle Jackson, F Recalled by Hartford
Florida:
Delete Quinton Burns, D Recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Fort Wayne:
Delete Ian Pierce, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Dru Krebs, D Returned From Loan by Bakersfield
Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Austin Magera, F Placed on Reserve
Delete James Stefan, F Recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Tyson Feist, D Assigned by Bakersfield
Indy:
Delete Tyson Feist, D Recalled by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Add Kolby Johnson, F Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Kolby Johnson, F Placed on Team Suspension
Kansas City:
Add Chase Brand, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Will Gavin, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Jakov Novak, F Recalled by Coachella Valley
Rapid City:
Add Kaleb Tiessen, D Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Kaleb Tiessen, D Placed on Reserve
Add Connor Murphy, G Assigned by Calgary Wranglers
Add Briley Wood, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Seth Fyten, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Denver Johnson, G Released as EBUG
Add Mike Van Unen, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Mike Van Unen, D Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Delete Evan Cormier, G Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Add Luc Salem, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Noah Ganske, D Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Delete Luke Pavacich, G Placed on Reserve
