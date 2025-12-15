Marco Costantini Named Warrior Hockey /ECHL Goalie of the Week

December 15, 2025

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Marco Costantini

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans goaltender Marco Costantini(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators along with Americans Head Coach and GM Steve Martinson, are proud to announce that Marco Costantini, has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Week.

Marco Costantini led the Americans to back-to-back wins over Rapid City this past weekend allowing just one goal on 75 shots over the two games, with a 0.50 goals- against average, and a 0.986 save percentage.

"Marco Costantini had an outstanding weekend for us. He made playing goalie look easy ." Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson.

Costantini recorded his third professional shutout last Friday night in South Dakota. The second shutout as a member of the Allen Americans.

" I'm happy to be selected Warrior Hockey, Goalie of the Week," said Costantini. "My teammates played great in front of me, especially the defense, they should get credit too. It feels like we are starting to have fun out there, and hopefully we continue climbing up the standings. "

He played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with both the Hamilton Bulldogs and Kitchener Rangers. During his time in the OHL, he had a record of 63-41-15 with 10 shutouts.

The Americans are back to work this week with four games in five days starting on Wednesday night at home against the Tulsa Oilers. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.

