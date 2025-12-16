Join the Gargoyles for Winterfest December 28-30

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL Carolina Hurricanes and AHL Chicago Wolves, are excited to announce Winterfest, a series of themed public skates presented by Synergy Systems and Solutions that invite fans and the Greensboro community to take the ice at the First Horizon Coliseum during the holiday season. Winterfest will feature opportunities to skate on the Gargoyles home ice while enjoying food and beverages, available prizes, and exclusive access to the Gargoyles merchandise store, creating a festive and family friendly atmosphere for all ages.

Winterfest begins on Sunday December 28 with the Ugly Sweater Skate, held postgame following the Gargoyles Sunday Family Fun Day matchup against the Norfolk Admirals. Fans are invited to stay after the final horn and join the players on the ice for a holiday themed skate at the First Horizon Coliseum. Admission to the postgame skate is free with the purchase of a game ticket.

The celebration continues Monday December 29 with the Grinch Skate. Admission is $10 and includes access to skate on the ice as well as a behind the scenes tour of the Gargoyles locker room. Skating sessions will be held from 2PM to 4:30PM and from 5PM to 7:30PM.

Winterfest concludes on Tuesday December 30 with the Buddy the Elf Skate. Admission is $10 and will again include access to skate on the ice along with a tour of the Gargoyles locker room. Skating sessions will take place from 12PM to 2:30PM and from 3PM to 5:30PM.

At each Winterfest event, skate rentals will be available for $5 and Zamboni rides will be offered for $10. Rental skates are limited and will be available on a first come, first served basis. Whether fans are stepping onto the ice for the first time or are seasoned skaters, Winterfest provides a unique holiday tradition and a special way to enjoy time with friends and family at the First Horizon Coliseum.







