Forward Zac Funk Re-Assigned to Hershey

Published on December 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Zac Funk has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey.

Funk has played in eight games this season with South Carolina after being re-assigned to the club on December 1. Across the eight games, the Coldstream, British Columbia native has five goals and five assists, including multi-point games over his last three appearances.

The 6-foot, 201 pound forward is in his second season of professional hockey after skating in 11 games for the Stingrays and 15 for Hershey a season ago. Last year with South Carolina, Funk had nine points (3g, 6a) and totaled four points (2g, 2a) with the Bears.

The 22-year-old signed with Washington on March 1, 2024 after recording 123 points (67g, 56a) with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2023-24. Funk led the WHL in goals, power-play goals (31), plus/minus (+56) and ranked second in points.

