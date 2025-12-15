Forward Zac Funk Re-Assigned to Hershey
Published on December 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced that forward Zac Funk has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey.
Funk has played in eight games this season with South Carolina after being re-assigned to the club on December 1. Across the eight games, the Coldstream, British Columbia native has five goals and five assists, including multi-point games over his last three appearances.
The 6-foot, 201 pound forward is in his second season of professional hockey after skating in 11 games for the Stingrays and 15 for Hershey a season ago. Last year with South Carolina, Funk had nine points (3g, 6a) and totaled four points (2g, 2a) with the Bears.
The 22-year-old signed with Washington on March 1, 2024 after recording 123 points (67g, 56a) with the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2023-24. Funk led the WHL in goals, power-play goals (31), plus/minus (+56) and ranked second in points.
____
The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, December 20 at 6:05 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears.
