Allen's Costantini Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Marco Costantini of the Allen Americans is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 8-14.

Costantini went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .986 in two appearances at Rapid City last week.

The 23-year-old stopped all 30 shots in a 4-0 win on Friday and made 45 saves in a 5-1 victory on Saturday.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Costantini is 7-4-3 in 14 appearances this season with a 2.48 goals-against and a .930 save percentage, which ranks sixth in the league.

Costantini has seen action in 41 career ECHL games with Allen, Indy and Idaho posting an overall record of 21-10-6 with two shutouts, a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920.

Prior to turning pro, Costantini appeared in 126 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Hamilton and Kitchener where he was 65-41-15 with 10 shutouts, a 3.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898.

