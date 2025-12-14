Forward Jalen Luypen Returns to Stingrays

Published on December 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Jalen Luypen has been released from his professional tryout contract (PTO) with the Hershey Bears and has returned to the Stingrays.

Luypen, 23, signed a PTO with Hershey on December 12 and played in Friday night's contest for Hershey against the Providence Bruins and last night against the Charlotte Checkers, scoring a goal in the Bears' 4-0 victory.

The Kelowna, British Columbia native has skated in 20 games for the Stingrays this season and has 25 points (11g, 14a). His 11 goals are tied for fourth most in the ECHL and his 25 points are also tied for fourth most in the league.

Originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 7th round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Luypen broke into professional hockey during the 2022-23 season appearing in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League following five seasons in the Western Hockey League.

Luypen spent a majority of the last two seasons with Rockford, skating in 120 games, tallying 34 points (12g, 22a). The 5-foot-10, 171 pound forward also played in five games last season with the Indy Fuel, logging three points (1g, 2a).







ECHL Stories from December 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.