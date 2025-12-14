Icemen Sting the Rays & Collect 16,345 Teddy Bears on Saturday Night

Published on December 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Craig Martin scored twice as the Icemen rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays 5-3 Saturday night in the Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game, presented by Community First Credit Union.

After a scoreless first period, former Icemen Ben Hawerchuk gave the Stingrays a 1-0 edge on a wide-open shot from the slot.

Later in the period, defenseman Adrien Beraldo skated down low and from a tough angle, carved a snipers shot top shelf to tie the game and ignited the Teddy Bear Toss celebration. The Icemen fans launched a total of 16,325 teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice to celebrate the goal. The stuffed toys will be rounded up and distributed to local children's charities across the region for the holidays.

After the ice cleanup, South Carolina re-gained control of the game in the remainder of the second period on a power play goal from Zac Funk, and second goal on the evening from Hawerchuk to give the Stingrays a 3-1 lead.

The Icemen quickly countered on a beautiful backhand tally from Craig Martin to pull his team within one at 3-2.

However, toward the end of the middle frame, Hawerchuk would be called for a major penalty, giving the Icemen an extended power play that they would take advantage of early in the third to even up the score.

Craig Martin snapped a shot from the point that managed to clip high past goaltender Ty Taylor to knot the game at three. The goal was Martin's 5th in the last three games since returning from injury that had sidelined him since October 24th.

With just under nine minutes remaining, the Icemen netted a shorthanded goal, when Garrett Van Wyhe one a foot race and a battle for the puck at the Stingrays blue line and took off on a breakaway chance. Van Wyhe snapped a shot into the right corner of the net to give the Icemen a 4-3 lead.

Goaltender Cameron Rowe produced a sound outing on Saturday and shut the door on the Stingrays for the remainder of the game. Bennett MacArthur capped off a three-point night with an empty-net goal to put the score at its final of 5-3.

Icemen take 2 of 3 on the weekend and remain at home this Wednesday against Orlando at 7:00 p.m.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.