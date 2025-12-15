Oilers Dig Deep for Second Straight Victory over Knight Monsters

Published on December 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, closed out the week with a second straight 3-2 win over the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Sunday at the BOK Center

Anthony Collins put Tahoe up 1-0 for the third straight game on the week, clapping a feed from Blake Wells over Vyacheslav's Buteyets'shoulder 2:38 into the game. Collins' first of the season was the lone goal of the opening frame, with the Oilers outshooting Tahoe 13-10.

Josh Nelson leveled the game 1-1 5:23 into the second period, guiding a silky feed from Zachary Brooks inside the post and past Cameron Whitehead. Konnor Smith gave the Oilers their first lead of the afternoon with seven minutes left in the frame, slinging a feed from Adam McMaster 18 inches off the ice and into the net to set Tulsa up 2-1. Devon Paliani tied the contest with 10th of the season, trapping a two-on-one saucer pass from Sloan Stanick before popping home a low-slot finish

Easton Armstrong struck his team-leading 11th goal - his sixth against the Knight Monsters - past Whitehead 1:57 into the final frame, deflecting a feed sent from the corner by Brooks into the net to place the Oilers' in winning position 3-2. Brodi Stuart took a four-minute high-sticking double minor with 4:59 remaining in the game, with Tanner Faith receiving a five-minute major 13 seconds later, placing the Oilers in a dangerous five-on-three situation. Coulson Pitre, Mike McKee, Jaxsen Wiebe and Smith turned in stellar performances in their own end, blocking several shots and holding Tahoe off the board. Buteyets halted 13 shots in the frame, many on the penalty earning his fifth win of the season.

The Oilers kick off a crucial, four-game week on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center, squaring off against rivals Allen at 7:10 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from December 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.