K-Wings Drop Back Half of Home-And-Home Series with Komets

Published on December 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (8-11-2-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fell to a hungry Fort Wayne Komets (15-6-2-0) team Sunday at Wings Event Center, 4-0.

Fort Wayne took the early advantage and never let off the gas, scoring four unanswered goals in Kalamazoo's first shutout loss of the season. The Komets scored one goal in the first period at the 14:27 mark, two in the second frame at 7:28 and 18:17 marks, and the final at the 12:22 mark of the third.

Aku Koskenvuo (1-2-0-0) turned aside 40 shots, and the K-Wings went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Next up, the K-Wings hit the road for a pair of games against the Bloomington Bison (13-5-2-2), on Friday, December 19, and Saturday, December 20 at Grossinger Motors Arena. Both games drop the puck at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Kalamazoo returns home for its annual New Year's Eve hockey game! Join the K-Wings as they battle the Toledo Walleye at 6 p.m. EST, December 31, at Wings Event Center. Start your NYE with thrilling hockey action, then catch the football games on TVs throughout the arena. It's a tradition decades in the making- don't miss out on ringing in the new year, K-Wings style!







