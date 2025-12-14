Admirals Comeback Falls Short against the Royals

Reading, PA - With the weekend series split, the Norfolk Admirals and Reading Royals met for the final time Sunday afternoon at Santander Arena. Falling behind early proved costly for Norfolk, as the Admirals dropped a 3-1 decision to the Royals.

Christian Propp got the start in goal for his third appearance of the season and turned aside 25 of 27 shots in the loss.

Only one goal was scored in the opening twenty minutes as both teams settled into a physical, structured first period. Following a successful penalty kill for Norfolk, the Royals broke through just five seconds later with under five minutes remaining in the frame. Brandon Saigeon opened the scoring for Reading, finishing a rebound top-side past a diving Christian Propp to give the Royals a 1-0 lead.

Norfolk had opportunities to respond, with Kristóf Papp generating the Admirals' best chance of the period, but Royals netminder Yaniv Perets came up with a key save to preserve the lead. Reading carried the one-goal advantage into the first intermission while holding an 11-9 edge in shots.

The Admirals looked to build on their efforts in the second period, but Reading added to its lead midway through the frame. Alec Butcher made it a 2-0 game, wiring a one-timer that beat Propp high on the shoulder. Norfolk continued to press in search of momentum, but the Royals limited second chances and maintained control of play.

Attempting to spark the bench, German Yavas dropped the gloves with a Reading skater late in the period, drawing a response from the crowd, but the score remained unchanged through forty minutes. Reading outshot Norfolk 16-8 in the middle frame as they held their two-goal cushion heading into the third.

Early in the third period, Norfolk earned a power-play opportunity and made it count. Ben Zloty pulled the Admirals within one, scoring his fourth goal of the season with a shot from the blue line that found its way through traffic. The goal injected life into Norfolk's bench and shifted momentum as the Admirals pushed to even the score.

Christian Propp continued to keep Norfolk within striking distance, turning aside several quality chances to allow his team to rally. Norfolk generated multiple looks in the final minutes, pressing hard for the equalizer, but was unable to convert. With just over a minute remaining, Reading sealed the outcome with an empty-net goal, as Brandon Saigeon tallied his second of the game to make it 3-1 and secure the victory.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. REA - A. Butcher (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

2. REA - Y. Perets (29 saves off 30 shots faced)

3. REA - B. Saigeon (2 goals, +3)

Next Up

Norfolk will return home briefly before heading back on the road to Worcester, Massachusetts, for a three-game series against the Railers. The series opens Wednesday night with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.







