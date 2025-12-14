Komets Crush Wings

The Komets finished their three-game weekend with a trip to Kalamazoo on Sunday.

In the first period, the Komets got on the board with the only goal of the period scored by Blake Murray with assists from Jalen Smereck and Matt Miller.

James Stefan netted his team-leading 12th goal at 7:28 on the power play with assists going to Smereck and Kirill Tyutyayev to open the scoring in the second frame. Later in the period, with both teams skating a man short, Murray potted his second of the game with a blistering shot over the glove of goaltender Aku Koskenvuo, giving the Komets a 3-0 lead with another helper credited to Smereck at 18:17. The Komets outshot the Wings 21-5 in the second period.

In the final period of the weekend, defenseman Reece Harsch nabbed a goal at 12:22 as Tyutyayev grabbed the only assist to make the final score 4-0. Nathan Day picked up his second shutout of the season, making 17 saves. The Komets outshot Kalamazoo 44-17.







