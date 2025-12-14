Royals Sign Austen Swankler to SPC

December 14, 2025

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Austen Swankler has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC), his second with Reading this season.

Swankler, 24, opened his second professional season with the Royals, recording six penalty minutes in two games played on Nov. 1st at Worcester and Nov. 2nd at Maine. Across 23 ECHL career games, the North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania has registered 12 points (5g-7a) and 38 penalty minutes between Fort Wayne, Cincinnati, Iowa and Reading. Swankler added 12 points (4g-8a) across 11 SPHL career games with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to total 24 points (9g-15a) and 64 penalty minutes through 34 professional career games.

Prior to opening his pro career with Fort Wayne with a goal and two points in his debut on Oct. 18th, the 6'0", 185-pound, left-shot forward played three seasons in the NCAA between Bowling Green State University (2021-23) and Michigan Tech (2023-24) where he amassed 73 points (27g-46a) in 81 NCAA career games.

At Bowling Green State as a Sophomore in 2022-23, Swankler registered the most points (44) in a single-season by a Falcon since 2006 and scored in 19 consecutive games from Nov. 5-Feb. 3, which matched the NCAA's longest point streak since 2006 set by former Toledo Walleye Captain (2019-20, 2021-22) and 112-game NHLer T.J. Hensick, totaling 32 points during the span.

Additionally, Swankler has attended two NHL Development Camps (Nashville, 2022 & Vegas, 2023) and played one season with Reading assistant coach Wes Wolfe at the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League (2019-20) where he finished fourth on the team in goals (18), assists (27), points (45) and penalty minutes (61). In that 2019-20 season, he was also teammates with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale and former Royals forward Brendan Hoffmann.

