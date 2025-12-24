South Carolina Holds Successful Undie Sunday Game, Presented by Gildan

Published on December 23, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays forward Zac Funk

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays forward Zac Funk(South Carolina Stingrays)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays made a powerful statement both on and off the ice during their annual Undie Sunday game, presented by Gildan. On December 14, a crowd of over 4,000 fans at the North Charleston Coliseum participated in one of the season's most impactful events.

Nearly eight minutes into the 1st period, forward Zac Funk scored the first goal for South Carolina, triggering a flurry of over 3,200 packages of undergarments to be thrown down onto the ice. South Carolina went on to win the Undie Sunday contest over the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 2-1.

All the undergarments thrown onto the ice were donated to local nonprofits and organizations throughout the Lowcountry community, including Community Resource Center, East Cooper Community Outreach, Jean's Angels, One80 Place, My Sister's House, Charleston HALOS, Project Street Outreach, and the Salvation Army.

"Undie Sunday allowed us to turn the incredible support of our fans into direct action," Stingrays Community Relations Manager Sara Shamlin said. "The items we collected were donated to organizations providing critical services to homeless veterans, children, and survivors of domestic violence, helping meet essential needs across our community. Giving back in meaningful ways is an important part of who the Stingrays are and we're grateful for the opportunity to use our presence in the community to make an impact where it matters most."

Gildan is grateful to give back to those in need as a proud member of the Charleston community and partner of the South Carolina Stingrays.

The Stingrays extend their heartfelt gratitude to Gildan for their partnership in making this event a success and to our fans for their overwhelming support of this impactful game.

For those who missed the action but would still like to contribute, visit the Community Page at stingrayshockey.com for more ways to give back and support the team's ongoing community initiatives.

____

South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum Saturday, December 27, against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m. for Rock the Retro Night, presented by IBEW Local 776.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.